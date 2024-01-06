224026
227324
Kelowna  

Kelowna residents report cougar sighting near McDougall Street

Cougar seen on McDougall

- | Story: 465833

Kelowna residents in the Abbott and Vimy area were encouraged to be vigilant Friday night after a cougar was spotted prowling through the neighbourhood.

Security camera footage from a property on McDougall Street shows what appears to be the large cat walking through a backyard at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

A resident near Vimy Avenue and Abbott Street told Castanet News in an email their neighbourhood block watch sent out a warning Friday night, asking people to keep an eye out for the cougar and to keep pets inside.

Castanet has reached out to the BC Conservation Service for more information.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News