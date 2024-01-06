Kelowna residents report cougar sighting near McDougall Street

Kelowna residents in the Abbott and Vimy area were encouraged to be vigilant Friday night after a cougar was spotted prowling through the neighbourhood.

Security camera footage from a property on McDougall Street shows what appears to be the large cat walking through a backyard at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

A resident near Vimy Avenue and Abbott Street told Castanet News in an email their neighbourhood block watch sent out a warning Friday night, asking people to keep an eye out for the cougar and to keep pets inside.

Castanet has reached out to the BC Conservation Service for more information.