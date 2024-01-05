Some YLW flights delayed after airport received contaminated fuel delivery

Photo: Kelowna International Airport

A number of flights departing from Kelowna International Airport have been delayed Friday evening after YLW received a delivery of contaminated fuel.

Sam Samaddar, the airport CEO, told Castanet News the fuel provider advised YLW there had been some contaminated fuel delivered, and the airport had advised the airlines about the issue.

“Some aircraft can come and go as they don’t need to take on fuel at the airport. Some of the aircraft, at least one that we’re aware of, had actually taken on that contaminated fuel,” Samaddar said, noting there's some procedures that are being followed for refuelling that plane with clean fuel.

“There’s protocols that are being worked through on how to do deal with that, so we are getting some flight delays as as consequence of that.”

Samaddar said they have been able to isolate the contaminated fuel, and now have clean fuel available for delivery for aircraft.

He advised passengers to check with their airline as to the status of their flight. As of about 8 p.m., five flights had been delayed.

“Under these conditions, it’s certainly quite variable based on where the aircraft is coming from and what its destination is, but we do have aircraft that are coming and going at this point in time,” Samaddar said.