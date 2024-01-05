Kelowna Chamber of Commerce looking for diverse business people to fill director roles

Photo: Facebook

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is looking for a few good business people to join its board of directors.

The chamber has put out the call for board nominations, which will be accepted until Thursday, Feb. 1, at 4:30 p.m.

“As always, we look to strengthen the board’s multiple skill sets,” chamber past chairwoman Pamela Pearson said in a press release. “This ensures the chamber’s long-term health and success, and sets the tone for organizational effectiveness, innovation and vision, alongside our focus on equity, diversity and inclusion.

“Our directors are a reflection of our business community; engaged, forward-thinking, professional and reflect the wide range of Kelowna’s ever-growing business and community organizations.”

Chamber directors are volunteers from professional backgrounds who establish the strategic direction for the organization in accordance with its bylaws. Anyone interested in applying for the board can visit the chamber website here.