Net Zero Now seminar this month in Kelowna will discuss findings from Wilden Living Lab

Everything you have ever wanted to know about building sustainable homes without breaking the bank will be discussed later this month.

Green Construction Research and Training Centre, Wilden Living Lab and Canadian Home Builders Association-Central Okanagan will be hosting a seminar called Net Zero Now on Thursday, Jan. 18. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton Kelowna Airport.

The seminar will feature the latest research results from Wilden Living Lab, which began in 2015 and has featured three research homes that tested energy management. The project’s latest building, The Next Generation Home, was built to BC Step Code 5 and net-zero standards.

“For anyone interested in the future of sustainable construction, whether you’re a builder or an aspiring new homeowner, this is a course you absolutely will not want to miss,” CHBA-Central Okanagan executive director Dan Winer said in a press release.

The event is open to both industry professionals and the public—essentially anyone seeking to incorporate more sustainable practices in their own work and life.

Registration includes a continental breakfast, morning coffee break, lunch buffet and a network closing social.

More information about Net Zero Now can be found on its website here.