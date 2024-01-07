Attempt to ram police vehicle results in 16-month sentence

Photo: Colin Dacre

A man has been jailed for 16 months after pleading guilty to charges related to multiple incidents in Kelowna and Kamloops, including flight from police in a stolen vehicle.

Dillian Theodore, 30, appeared by video link for his sentencing in a provincial in Kelowna court Friday.

Some of the charges were related to incidents that occurred at a Kamloops grocery store last March, where he was seen on video by a security officer taking a box of wafers. When confronted, he also had a knife, something his probation order at the time prohibited him from having. A month later he fled police in a stolen truck in Kelowna after police received reports about the truck and it was spotted by officers.

At that time, Theorore—whose defence lawyer said has alcohol and substance abuse issues—was on probation having recently been released from jail.

During sentencing, the judge called police chase in the stolen truck “serious” and added it put members of the public and police officers in danger.

The court was told that at one point in the chase, he drove the truck directly at a police vehicle and the officer driving the police vehicle had to take evasive measures to avoid a collision. Theodore swerved the truck away at the last moment, missing the police vehicle by just a few feet, said Crown lawyer Kara Shin. She described the officer as very shaken as a result.

Theodore entered guilty pleas to dangerous driving, flight from police, breach of release order and breach of probation. Five other counts were stayed by the Crown.

The judge said his pleas and the strong support he has from his mother and sister factored into the sentence she handed down. The judge also noted that despite a difficult childhood and his alcohol and substance abuse issues, he was employed prior to the pandemic and was not charged and convicted of his first crime until 2022.

She also noted his troubled family history. The court heard his father had serious alcohol abuse issues and left him and his mother. His mother was in an abusive relationship that he witnessed and at times stepped into to defend his mother, as well as both his father and grandmother being former Kamloops residential school survivors.

With credit for time served, Theodore will serve an additional 5.5 months in jail and then be on probation for 18 months.

The judge said she hopes Theodore has learned from this latest crimes and turns his life around.

“I hope it all works out for you,” the judge told Theodore. “These are incredibly serious offences. If you continue on this path, you will spend a lot of your future in custody and I don’t think you want that.”