New report suggests RDCO staff lack understanding of Indigenous issues

Photo: Contributed

Staff within the Regional District of Central Okanagan come up short when it comes to understanding issues around Truth and Reconciliation.

The finding was one of several to come out of a report prepared by Alderhill Planning, and Indigenous consulting firm, to facilitate an engagement process to determine priority reconciliation activities.

This is the first step in developing an RDCO reconciliation framework.

The report highlighted a need for further staff education and insights into their potential role in advancing reconciliation.

"Lack of knowledge among staff members regarding concepts related to Indigenous rights and reconciliation is a significant concern. The results highlight the need for comprehensive education and awareness initiatives within the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO)," the report states.

"Without understanding of reconciliation concepts, efforts towards reconciliation and relationship building are likely to be limited.

"It is essential to prioritize training and knowledge-sharing opportunities to ensure that staff members are equipped with the necessary understanding and tools to engage in meaningful and effective reconciliation processes."

The report also noted the lack of Indigenous staff within the ranks of the RDCO. It showed less than six per cent of staff members identified themselves as Indigenous while more than 90 per cent identified as non-Indigenous.

"It is essential to actively recruit and retain Indigenous staff members within the RDCO. This requires creating inclusive hiring practices, providing cultural competency training for existing staff, and fostering an environment that respects Indigenous knowledge and perspectives," the report says.

"By embracing Indigenous representation, the RDCO can better align their actions with the principles of reconciliation, promoting equity, justice, and a more inclusive process."

The report also talked of the importance of establishing and nurturing relationships between the RDCO and Westbank First Nation based on both trust and mutual understanding.

It also spoke of the importance of incorporating WFN protocols, language, and cultural practices into the RDCO's operations.

"By embracing syilx language and protocols and demonstrating cultural sensitivity, the RDCO can build trust and create a more inclusive environment."

The report will be presented to the RDCO board when it meets next Thursday.