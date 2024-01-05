Metro Kelowna's unemployment rate leaps more than 1% in December

Photo: The Canadian Press

Metro Kelowna’s unemployment rate skyrocketed in December, jumping more than 1% to close out 2023.

The jobless rate checked in at 5.1% last month, which was up from 3.9% in November. Kelowna hit an all-time low unemployment rate of 2.5% in September, but that figure more than doubled in three months, according to the Statistics Canada Labour Force Survey released on Friday.

The report showed metro Kelowna’s population increased by 400 people last month to 195,200, but the number of unemployed people jumped by 1,300 to 5,700, which led to a much higher jobless rate.

Thompson Okanagan’s unemployment rate also increased last month, going from 3.1% in November to 3.4% in December.

Despite the unemployment surge in metro Kelowna, its numbers are still better than the national average. Growth stalled in December as the total number of jobs in Canada was virtually unchanged for the month, and the unemployment rate held steady at 5.8% for the final month of the year.

Statistics Canada said the economy added a total of 100 jobs in the final month of 2023.

The result came as the number of full-time jobs fell by 23,500 in December, offset by a gain of 23,600 part-time jobs.

Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter said the report comes after months of job growth that seemingly “defied gravity” as economic growth slowed.

“The overall economy really has been struggling to grow, and it was a bit of an oddity that employment had held up so well,” Porter said.

"But the softness that we've seen in the economy is now starting to catch up with the job market."

The weaker job market conditions came as high interest rates continued to weigh on economic growth.

Provincially, B.C. led the country in job growth in December, adding 17,700 positions, and it added 74,000 jobs over 2023. It's 5.6% unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the nation.

"British Columbians continued to demonstrate that we're stronger when we work together in the face of significant global challenges as a strong provincial economy in 2023 reinforced that our province is an economic and fiscal leader in Canada," B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Brenda Bailey said in a press release.

— with files from The Canadian Press