Nanaimo RCMP searching for man wanted for Kelowna offences

Photo: RCMP

Police say a man wanted on warrants out of Kelowna may be on Vancouver Island.

Darius Konefall-Townsend, 27, is wanted for charges of assault and mischief in relation to an incident in Kelowna on Feb. 27, 2023.

He failed to appear in Kelowna court on July 13, 2023 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Friday, police announced they believe he is living and working in the Nanaimo area.

Konefall-Townsend is a Caucasian man, five-foot-11, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. The pictures provided are recent.

He is associated to a white pickup with BC plates of VL1967. Of note, the truck has ladders affixed to the roof. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Darius Konefall-Townsend, please all the call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.