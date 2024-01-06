Electric vehicle charging hub planned for Lake Country

Photo: District of Lake Country Conceptual plans for a EV charging hub in Oyama.

Lake Country council will meet next week to discuss a partnership with BC Hydro to install an electric-vehicle charging hub in the community.

After years of planning, an area on Pelmewash Parkway across from Gatzke’s Farm Market has been selected. Concepts show four level-two EV stalls and six-level three spaces.

“BC Hydro will install and maintain the EV charging units at their cost, the district will be responsible for the associated civil construction costs,” says a staff report, which will go before council on Jan. 9.

BC Hydro is planning to complete the project in 2024, but first, the municipality must enter into a maintenance agreement with the utility.

The district would retain existing operational responsibility for maintaining the roads, including sweeping, snow clearance, signs and line painting at an addition cost of $15,000 per year. One-time civil works costs would cost $150,000.

City council will discuss the proposal Tuesday.