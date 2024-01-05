Okanagan still free of invasive mussels, says society

Photo: OASISS OASISS staff member Nina sampling for invasive mussels on Kalamalka Lake.

Another year of sampling has found the Okanagan Valley remains free of invasive mussels.

The Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society made the announcement this week, on the heels of “devastating” news from the U.S.

In September, Idaho announced invasive quagga mussels were confirmed in the Snake River, a tributary to the Columbia River. The location at Twin Falls is less than an 11-hour drive from the B.C. border.

“The discovery of invasive mussels so close to B.C. reinforces the importance of monitoring and continuing our prevention efforts,” says Lisa Scott, executive director of OASISS.

“The arrival of invasive mussels would have lasting negative impacts to our lakes and rivers, as we have seen in other parts of Canada and the US.”

This will be the eleventh year in which OASISS has been monitoring the lakes for invasive mussels in the Okanagan. In 2023, the society collected 131 samples from five lakes across the valley.

Zebra and quagga mussels are non-native freshwater mollusks that are originally from Eastern Europe and Western Russia. They were originally introduced to Canada in the late 1980s and since then, have spread into lakes and waterways around North America, mainly by contaminated watercraft.

In regions where they have already established, invasive mussels damage sensitive ecosystems, clog water intake pipes and water infrastructure, ruin beaches, reduce water quality and impact tourism.

The society encourages anyone travelling with a watercraft to clean, drain and dry their boat before entering a new waterbody.