Kelowna roofing company comes to the aid of a man in need

Photo: Wayne Moore Brad Siluk (2nd left) and Raylene Lachowsky flanked by roofing crew

Brad Siluk wasn't looking for a handout but his story resonated with a Kelowna roofing company who decided to put humanity ahead of profits.

A crew from Premium Roofing showed up at Siluk's KLO home Friday morning to make repairs on his leaky roof — free of charge.

"He called in, told us a bit about his story and it really struck a cord with us," company sales manager Raylene Lachowsky told Castanet News from the job site Friday.

"We just wanted to come together and help him out and put a dry roof over his head. We know the power of community...and we wanted to help him not worry about bills or medication and let him focus on recovery and get him back on his feet."

Siluk, who worked at Prospera Place, has been off work for more than two years due to health issues.

"COVID hit and I was off work then. When I started going back to work I was diagnosed with a bad atrial valve and it took almost 29 months because of my health issues to get the surgery," said Siluk.

"In that time I couldn't work. Money is tight."

Siluk says he first noticed water coming through the walls during the rain storm that hit Tuesday. He called Premium Roofing who had repaired a neighbour's roof a few years ago.

"Basically what we are doing is putting torch on patches on his roof because it is leaking," said Lachowsky.

It's a one-day job that would normally run about $2,000.

"I'm beyond pleased. I'm beyond ecstatic. I didn't expect them to wind up doing a job like this," said Siluk.

"I talked to Alex the roofer that was here yesterday and explained that money was tight then Raylene called my back yesterday afternoon and gave me the good news that a company was going to do the job for free.

"I was speechless when I was talking to her."

Lachowsky says the company is happy to do this, to give back to the community and, because money is tight everywhere, the company is offering free roof inspections to any potential clients.

A GoFundMe campaign to help Siluk get back on his feet has also been set up.

He is hoping to go back to work in a limited capacity soon.