The latest Sole development comes before council Monday

Photo: Contributed

The latest rendition of the Sole development model comes before city council Monday.

Live Edge Okanagan Builders, which has produced the previous five Sole projects, is seeking to rezone property at 1660 and 1670 Bernard Ave. from duplex housing to apartment housing.

They are also asking for development and development variance permits to move the six-storey apartment at the corner of Bernard and Cherry Crescent forward.

The application indicates the building would contain 101 units, including 10 studios and seven three-bedroom homes. The remaining 84 units would have one or two bedrooms.

The applicant is also seeking to vary the number of parking stalls from the required 121 to 113 and reduce the building setback.

Staff are recommending council approve the development.