Civil Resolution Tribunal orders Kelowna lawyer to pay veterinary clinic, dismisses negligence claim in horse death

A Kelowna lawyer who specializes in civil litigation has had a counterclaim again a local vet clinic dismissed and has been ordered to pay the clinic more than $4,200.

A Civil Resolution Tribunal decision issued Jan. 4, 2024, relates to two linked disputes between David Pihl, K.C., and Okanagan Equine Veterinary Services Ltd. (OEVS) over the death of a pregnant horse.

OEVS went to small claims court to collect $3,795.64 it says Pihl failed to pay for the treatment of a laceration to the left hind leg of the mare named Sugar Cat in April 2021. Pihl counter-sued, seeking $5,000 for Sugar Cat’s value and that of her foal.

The horse, due to give birth in a few weeks, impaled her leg on a fence post while attempting to run through a gate at the same time as two or three other horses. Mr. Pihl called OEVS, which had recently been sold by his longtime vet Dr. Sheila McDonald, although she remained employed by the clinic at the time.

Both Dr. McDonald and the new owner Dr. Janice Posnikoff responded, but it was Posnikoff who handled all of Sugar Cat’s care. She noted severe muscle trauma, swelling, bleeding and pain from a 15 cm x 15 cm V-shaped laceration.

Dr. Posnikoff sutured the wound and put in a drain, checking on the mare daily. On April 28, 2021 she found a hard mass. Further examination revealed several pieces of fragmented wood and a nail embedded in the superficial muscle, close to the surface. The horse’s condition appeared to improve between April 28 and the last exam on May 2.

“While Mr. Pihl says that Dr. Posnikoff declared that her services were no longer required, the clinical records state that the plan was to hand care to the on-site caretaker BS, and to re-check in three days. So, I find it likely that Dr. Posnikoff intended to continue monitoring the wound, just not daily,” wrote Civil Resolution Tribunal member Kristin Gardner.

In the early morning hours of May 3, 2023, BS found Sugar Cat bleeding profusely from the wound. Dr. McDonald attended immediately, but the horse died before she arrived, and an emergency C-section failed to save the foal.

Pihl did not pay the clinic for its services, alleging that OEVS, through the conduct of Dr. Posnikoff, was negligent in treating Sugar Cat.

“Mr. Pihl’s main argument is that Dr. Posnikoff failed to properly investigate whether there were nails or other fence debris embedded in Sugar Cat’s wound,” wrote Gardner, who noted the lawyer says he requested an ultrasound or x-ray but Dr. Posnikoff refused.

“Mr. Pihl relies on two statements from Dr. McDonald. The first is a June 27, 2023 statement setting out a general chronology of events, including her account of Sugar Cat’s death. The second is a September 25, 2023 statement responding to OEVS’s claim and submissions in this dispute,” said Gardner.

However, OEVS objected to Dr. McDonald’s evidence on the basis that she is related to Mr. Pihl by marriage and is a “disgruntled” ex-employee of OEVS.

In the end, Gardner examined the submissions from both sides and came to the conclusion that while the clinic owed Mr. Pihl a duty of care in providing veterinary services for his horse, it had not breached the applicable standard of care.

“Overall, while the outcome was most unfortunate, I find that Mr. Pihl has not proven that OEVS’s services failed to meet the applicable standard of care. So, I find OEVS was not negligent. It follows that Mr. Pihl is not entitled to damages for Sugar Cat’s or her foal’s value. I dismiss Mr. Pihl’s counterclaim,” wrote the tribunal member.

She also determined the Mr. Pihl must pay OEVS the $3.795.64 claimed for its services plus interest and fees, for a total bill of $4.202.15. He has 21 days to pay.