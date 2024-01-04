Wildfire mitigation resumes on Lake Country's Spion Kop

Photo: Contributed Some coming from Lake Country's Spion Kop is due to wildfire mitigation.

Wildfire mitigation work has resumed on Lake Country’s Spion Kop after the Christmas break.

Smoke was observed coming from just below the snowline in the park Thursday.

The municipality said in a Facebook post that contractor Rider Ventures completed 20 hectares of thinning, pruning and surface fuel clean up before the holidays.

“With a custom forecast for the prescribed burning, residents of Lake Country may notice smoke above the Lakes neighbourhood,” said the district.

There will be 10 personnel and two small excavators working in the area Monday to Friday until the end of March 2024.

The plan is to complete 59 hectares by March 31, 2024, and complete the remaining 46 hectares in the spring and fall of 2024.