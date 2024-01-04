Heavy snow at Big White ahead of final weekend of holiday season

Contributed

“It’s really snowing here today.”

That’s one of the comments on a video posted to the Big White Mountain Community News Facebook group Thursday afternoon. It shows heavy snow falling and a plow working to clear it away from roads in the village.

The dump is a welcome sight for Big White Ski Resort as it prepares for the final weekend of the holiday season.

“There’s a smile on a lot of people’s faces as this is what everyone’s been waiting. This is your traditional Okanagan Champagne power,” said senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall.

Ballingall notes the resort is still full of people on holidays but the fresh power should draw the locals in huge numbers this weekend. The pow cam shows upwards of 5 centimetres has fallen since Wednesday afternoon.

It wasn’t until right around Christmas that the ski hill started to see the kinds of snowfalls it depends on to attract power hounds.

The season got off to a slow start because of the unseasonably warm and dry conditions. Big White opened with limited runs on Dec. 8, 2023, two weeks later than anticipated for it’s 60th anniversary season.

Due to the slow start, the resort will be staying open later than anticipated. The closing date is set for April 14, 2024.