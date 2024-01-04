Benchmark home prices fall all over Interior as 'weak year' ends with whimper

Photo: The Canadian Press

The combination of the holiday season and high mortgage rates softened the Interior’s real estate market substantially in December.

Benchmark prices were down almost all the way across the board in Central, North and South Okanagan, as well as in the Kamloops region, according to the monthly stats report from Association of Interior Realtors. The outlier was the townhouse price in the North Okanagan, which jumped a whopping 10.1% last month to $600,100.

“While we usually see a slowdown in market activity during the holiday season, sales activity was slower than usual in December,” AIR president Chelsea Mann said in a press release. “Buyers and sellers who have been waiting on the sidelines for potential interest rate relief may likely still be optimistically holding off on pursuing their real estate endeavours to see if the new year will finally provide more favourable mortgage rates.

“Overall, 2023 was a bit of a weak year for real estate sales with three rate hikes, devastating wildfires, a lack of affordable housing and other outside factors all likely contributing to a general slowdown in transactions.”

Despite a slower past 12 months, benchmark prices are not too far off from what they were in December 2022. That being said, Central Okanagan’s single-family benchmark price dropped to $966,500 last month, which is the lowest it has been since October 2021.

The North Okanagan single-family benchmark dropped 3% to $712,700 last month, while in the South Okanagan it fell nearly 7% to $714,300. In the Kamloops region, the single-family benchmark dipped 1.7% to $650,000 in December.

There were only 178 sales in Central Okanagan last month, which is down from the 184 there were one year ago. There were 60 sales in North Okanagan, 58 in South Okanagan and 87 in the Kamloops area.