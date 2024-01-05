Castanet and Premier Jewelry and Loans diamond auction raises thousands for programs at Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Cindy White

He hears first hand the sacrifices women make to flee an abusive relationship.

It’s one of the reasons Martin Strasser of Premier Jewelry and Loans joins forces with Castanet every year to host a diamond auction in support of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

“We have a lot of female clientele and we’ve heard some stories, and those stories are distressing. When we opted to pick a charity to support, we felt that the women’s shelter spoke to a need and it was probably under-funded and under-represented by other organizations donating to them.

“So, it just kind of meshed well and spoke to the heart, if that makes any sense,” said Strasser as he presented a cheque for $5,751 to women’s shelter executive-director Michelle Dickie.

Crafted by a goldsmith at Premier Jewellery and Loans, this year's diamonds are a pair of 1.12-carat earrings with 14K white gold, featuring a halo design with butterfly backs. Strasser said the winning bidder wanted to stay anonymous because the earrings are a surprise gift.

The funds raised will go mainly towards outreach programs, which help women find their way out of domestic abuse through emotional, court, housing and legal supports.

“Without these types of awareness campaigns and fundraising campaigns, we wouldn’t be able to operate the services that we do and the quality and level of services that we do,” explained Dickie as she thanked Strasser and Castanet.

The Premier Jewelry and Loans diamond auction has donated more than $51,000 to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter over the past eight years.