224026
Kelowna  

Castanet and Premier Jewelry and Loans diamond auction raises thousands for programs at Kelowna Women’s Shelter

$51K from diamond auction

- | Story: 465530

Cindy White

He hears first hand the sacrifices women make to flee an abusive relationship.

It’s one of the reasons Martin Strasser of Premier Jewelry and Loans joins forces with Castanet every year to host a diamond auction in support of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

“We have a lot of female clientele and we’ve heard some stories, and those stories are distressing. When we opted to pick a charity to support, we felt that the women’s shelter spoke to a need and it was probably under-funded and under-represented by other organizations donating to them.

“So, it just kind of meshed well and spoke to the heart, if that makes any sense,” said Strasser as he presented a cheque for $5,751 to women’s shelter executive-director Michelle Dickie.

Crafted by a goldsmith at Premier Jewellery and Loans, this year's diamonds are a pair of 1.12-carat earrings with 14K white gold, featuring a halo design with butterfly backs. Strasser said the winning bidder wanted to stay anonymous because the earrings are a surprise gift.

The funds raised will go mainly towards outreach programs, which help women find their way out of domestic abuse through emotional, court, housing and legal supports.

“Without these types of awareness campaigns and fundraising campaigns, we wouldn’t be able to operate the services that we do and the quality and level of services that we do,” explained Dickie as she thanked Strasser and Castanet.

The Premier Jewelry and Loans diamond auction has donated more than $51,000 to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter over the past eight years.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
221329


227287


Real Estate
4915457
145-1999 Highway 97 South
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$400,000
more details




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Rocko
Rocko Kelowna SPCA >


227356


227983


TheTango.net
Shannen Doherty holding out for cancer cure

Shannen Doherty holding out for cancer cure

Showbiz | January 05, 2024

Right moment

Galleries | January 04, 2024

Zendaya unfollows everyone on Instagram

Showbiz | January 04, 2024

German Shepherd takes it personally

Must Watch | January 04, 2024

Silly goat shows off dance moves

Must Watch | January 04, 2024
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada