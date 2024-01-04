Six-storey condo could replace former Chinook Motel in Kelowna

Photo: JY Architecture

Kelowna city council will determine Monday whether a former Gordon Drive motel is appropriate for a mixed-use commercial-residential development.

Council will weigh in on a development permit application which, if approved, would see the former Chinook Motel property transformed into a six-storey mixed-use condo complex.

According to the application, the development would include 71 units broken out into 38 one bedroom, 29 two bedroom and four three bedroom suites as well as nearly 400 square metres of street level commercial space.

It would also feature ground-oriented townhouses.

The proposal would include provisions for 88 parking stalls, three more than required as well as 14 short-term and 58 long-term bicycle stalls. A bike wash and repair space is also planned.

The development also includes private balconies, indoor amenity space including a gym and conference room and rooftop amenity.

Staff are supporting the project saying it meets several key initiatives within the 2040 Official Community Plan including providing housing along transit supportive corridors.