Seniors apartment proposed for Glenmore neighbourhood

Photo: Contributed

A 175 unit senior-focused apartment building is being proposed for an area of Valley Road and Summit Drive in Glenmore.

Troika Management and Sussex Retirement Living are seeking to obtain a development permit for the project.

According to the application the six-storey apartment would be situated on a vacant parcel of land adjacent to Sussex's existing long-term care residence, the Vineyards and features easy access to parks, amenities, golf, transit and shopping.

The interior of the building would include amenity space, lounges, game rooms, fitness and event centres as well as a top-floor library, wine bar and patio, kitchen, bistro and dining area.

Outdoor areas would include pickleball courts, gardening areas, walking paths and lounge areas.

The area is surrounded by several other multi-level developments including the Vineyards, Conservatory and Glenmore Central.

The application will make its way through city hall before council gets a chance to weigh in sometime later in the year.