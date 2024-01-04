COSAR joins search for Kelowna man missing since early December

Photo: COSAR Central Okanagan Search and Rescue teams searched the shoreline of Okanagan Lake near Knox Mountain park Wednesday for missing Kelowna man Ryan Tomlinson. Click here to view gallery Photo: COSAR Photo: COSAR Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed

The family of a missing Kelowna man is getting the help they were hoping for.

Central Okanagan Search and rescue spent the day Wednesday searching Knox Mountain park and the surrounding area for 38-year-old Ryan Tomlinson.

"It is difficult to search for someone who is missing when there isn't a last known point, however we're still optimistic," said COSAR president Brad Trites.

Tomlinson was last seen on Dec. 6, 2023. His cousin told Castanet that the family is very concerned because even though Tomlinson is unhoused, he has never gone a day without contacting his mother.

Briah Pierce reached out on New Year’s Day asking for more help. She said the family believes Tomlinson may have fallen or come to some other harm along the shoreline of Okanagan Lake near Knox Mountain.

“He typically likes to go there and go birding, so I’m having a hard time understanding why they aren’t doing anything or making any real efforts to assist in locating him,” she said at the time.

On Tuesday, an RCMP officer contacted her to say a member of the K9 unit was being dispatched to the Knox area that night to hunt for clues. On Wednesday, COSAR ground teams and their certified SAR canine team searched as many high probability areas as possible.

COSAR's boat team will be out looking for Tomlinson on Thursday.

If you see Tomlinson or have information about his whereabouts, call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file #2023-73456