Regional District of Kootenay Boundary launches RDKB HomeSmart to help with home efficiency

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is doing what it can to create more energy-efficient homes in its part of the province.

The district on Wednesday announced RDKB HomeSmart, a free home retrofit guidance service that will launch this month. It is designed to simplify the energy-efficient and resilient home improvement process, and is supported by the Columbia Basin Trust, FortisBC and RDKB.

“RDKB HomeSmart is a significant step towards creating efficient and resilient homes in our community,” RDKB senior energy specialist Freya Phillips said in a press release. “We’re proud to offer a service that not only reduces energy consumption but also prepares homes for the challenges of a changing climate.”

Efficient and resilient retrofits are vital for reducing energy consumption, lowering costs and future-proofing homes. RDKB HomeSmart will provide access to a range of benefits, including time-saving processes, simplified navigation of rebates and loans, and expert guidance from a knowledgeable independent team.

“Our goal is to make the retrofit journey accessible and straightforward for residents,” program co-ordinator Raven Atherton said. “From the initial sign-up to enjoying the home improvements, RDKB HomeSmart provides comprehensive support at every step.”

More information about RDKB HomeSmart can be found on its website here, by calling 250.368.0284 or by emailing [email protected].