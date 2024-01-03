Kelowna issued a record $1.75 billion in building permits in 2023

Photo: UBCO

The City of Kelowna has set a record for building permit value in 2023.

Figures released by the planning department for Monday's inaugural 2024 council meeting show the city issued building permits valued at $1.756 billion last year.

That shatters the previous record of $1.217 billion set in 2022. It's also the third consecutive year the city has passed the $1 billion threshold.

"While building permit volumes were less than in 2022, the permits that did move forward were larger in scale, which pushed the gross value of permits issued in Kelowna to a record high of $1.7 billion," a staff report states.

Some of those large scale projects included the UBCO downtown campus, which was issued a permit valued at a record $262 million in August and the final phase of Mission Group's Aqua development at $140.6 million.

Looking ahead, planning staff expect the value of building permits to be down in 2024 in what they call a "wait and see" year.

Small scale multi-unit projects are expected to be higher in the coming year with fewer "large scale" projects expected to move to the construction phase.

Of the permits issued in 2023, about 83 per cent were for apartment units.

Overall, the report suggests both construction and development application activity were stronger in 2023 than had been forecast. Construction was above the five-year average while development applications were above the 10-year average.

"Both the type and location of housing projects under construction are consistent with Official Community Plan goals of placing the bulk of new density in the city's core/urban area in a multi-family format.

"In addition to stronger than expected development activity, significant changes to land use planning legislation in B.C. will impact the operations of many municipalities during 2024.

A report on what those changes will mean for the city is expected later this month.

Additional projects initiated through the $31.5 million federal housing accelerator grant will also complement both new provincial legislation and the city's housing policy direction.