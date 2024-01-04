More nurses, doctors joining sexual assault response team at KGH

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

Interior Health is expanding it’s sexual assault response team at Kelowna General Hospital.

Castanet was contacted by someone who claimed that the team was no longer available, but IH has refuted the ‘rumor’.

“Interior Health recognizes the emotional and physical stresses facing victims of sexual assault and we are committed to supporting them with the care they need. The rumored allegation is false. Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) continues to have a sexual assault response team and is in the process of training more practitioners,” said IH in a statement.

Currently, there are four physicians with Sexual Assault Forensive Exam (SAFE) training at KGH. Another two doctors and nine registered nurses are in the process of completing their SAFE training, tripling the number of available examiners. The new group is due to wrap up their training in March.

IH is also in the process of recruiting a SAFE coordinator to oversee the program.

The sexual assault response team at KGH is available to assist patients over the age of 13.