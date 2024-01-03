Kelowna woman honoured with Medal of Good Citizenship

Photo: Spring Hawes

A Kelowna woman is one of 21 people being honoured with B.C.’s Medal of Good Citizenship, the provincial government announced Wednesday.

Spring Hawes is an advocate for inclusivity and accessibility and is being recognized for her efforts in addressing the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities.

She sits on the board of Interior Health and unsuccessfully ran for MLA under the BC NDP banner in the Kelowna West riding in 2020.

"Each one of these medal recipients has made their community a better place," said Premier David Eby. "They have shown kindness and generosity while making sacrifices for the benefit of others. Their contributions serve as a reminder to all of what we can do in ways large and small to improve life for everyone."

Hawes also served as the president of the Access in the Community for Equality Group from 2007 to 2014, where she spearheaded efforts to enhance accessibility in the Columbia Valley.

She is a board member for various organizations such as Accessible Okanagan, a non-profit organization run by and for people with disabilities, and has volunteered for Spinal Cord Injury B.C. in the Central Okanagan.

Hawes co-chairs the provincial accessibility committee, which advises the government on implementing the Accessible British Columbia Act.

“She has been, and continues to be, involved in numerous informal volunteer advocacy efforts to advance the equality of disabled people, both provincially and federally. She works to foster community in all of her endeavours,” said a biography provided by the province.