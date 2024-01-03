Dog licence renewal in the Central Okanagan will cost you less before the end of February

Photo: RDCO

You can save up to $20 by renewing, or purchasing a 2024 dog licence before the end of February.

Before Feb. 29, the cost of a dog licence in the Central Okanagan is just $20 if the pet is payed or neutered and $60 if it isn't.

Beginning March 1 the fees go back up to the normal rate of $40 and $80 respectively.

The regional district's Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw requires all dogs three months of age or older be licenced. More than 35,000 dogs were licenced in 2023.

A licence not only helps to ensure your pet is returned safely if he or she goes missing but also provides for one free ride home.

Discounts on services provided by local businesses participating in the dog licence reward program are also available.

Licences can be purchased online, at the RDCO office on KLO Road, the regional dog pound on Weddell Place, at municipal offices in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country or at the SPCA on Casorso Road.

Anyone moving from out of town with a current, valid dog licence can have those transferred free of charge by visiting the RDCO office in Kelowna.