Drunk driver parks vehicle, blocking traffic, on Highway 97 in Lake Country

Photo: Colin Dacre Police say an SUV that was parked, blocking traffic on Highway 97 on Lake Country was being driven by a drunk driver.

It took police in Lake Country less than 24 hours to start their first impaired driving investigation of the year.

RCMP say on Jan. 1 at 11:30 p.m., drivers on Highway 97 near Oceola Road came across a SUV parked and blocking northbound lanes.

Witnesses secured the vehicle, called 911 and monitored the driver until police arrived and determined that there was no collision or breakdown — the woman driving the vehicle was just drunk.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Kelowna RCMP Detachment to provide breath samples.

The driver was later released with a court date for Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand and is now prohibited from driving for the next 90 days on top of the vehicle being impounded.

“In 2023, Lake Country Detachment officers took approximately 89 drivers off their roads for a variety of alcohol related offences,” said Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle, Lake Country watch commander.

“Through continued education, enforcement and public engagement, we are working hard to reduce this number and continue to improve road safety for years to come. In this particular incident, witnesses on scene were instrumental at preventing any further danger to the public and assisted immensely with the investigation and for that we are truly thankful to them.”