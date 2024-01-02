224242
Concrete pour to close part of Leon Avenue for three days

The City of Kelowna says Leon Avenue will be closed between Abbott and Water streets this week.

The closure, from Jan. 3 to 5, is to allow for a concrete pour for the three-tower Water Street by the Park development.

“Prominent on-site signage will provide detour information, and traffic control will provide ongoing support to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists,” the city said.

