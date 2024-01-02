One person critically injured in New Year’s crash on Kelowna's Mail Road

Photo: Contributed Fortis BC crews worked to restore power after a vehicle hit a power pole along Mail Road shortly after midnight on New Year's Day.

One person was left fighting for their life after a crash in the first minutes of New Year’s Day in Kelowna.

Police, the fire department and ambulances responded to the scene along Mail Road shortly after midnight on Monday morning. A vehicle had smashed into a power pole before going through a fence and then rolling.

One person was taken from the scene in critical condition. The other occupants of the vehicle sustained minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

The collision knocked out power for 34 FortisBC customers in the Mail Road area. Crews managed to restore electricity shortly after 10 a.m.

The crash ended a night that saw the Kelowna RCMP responding to approximately 135 calls between 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and 7 a.m. on Jan 1.

Police received about a dozen reports of fireworks going off around the city. Fireworks are banned in Kelowna unless you are certified through Natural Resources Canada as a fireworks operator and have a valid fireworks permit issued from the fire department.