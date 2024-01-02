Lake Country waterfront mansion sits on Interior's highest assessed property in 2023

Photo: Chamberlain Property Group The property at 12990 Pixton Rd.

The Interior’s highest assessed property is once again a massive property in Lake Country—and it could be yours, depending on how much Christmas money you received.

According to property assessments released by BC Assessment on Tuesday, the waterfront mansion at 12990 Pixton Rd. in Lake Country is the Interior’s cream of the crop for the second year in a row and for the third time in four years.

The Pixie Beach property, north of Okanagan Centre, sits on top even though its value decreased to $16,987,000 in 2023. It was valued at $17,336,000 in 2022 but was only $10,600,000 in 2021.

And the good news is you can buy the single-family residence today, as it is currently listed for $18,895,000 through Chamberlain Property Group. That price is down from the $22.9 million at which it was listed when it went on the market in August 2022.

The home has seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a 12-car garage and an infinity pool. The “luxurious Tuscan retreat” sits on 0.86 acres behind a gate and has 240 feet of Okanagan Lake shoreline.

The home, guest house and garages total 15,000 square feet. There is a movie theatre, games room, karaoke room, gym and a wine cellar that can be seen through the glass floor from the dining room.

While the home sounds like one of the most luxurious and expensive properties in the province, it is actually sits only 181st on the BC Assessment list of highest valued properties.

Only three other Interior properties cracked the top 500 list. The property that is home to the well known “Rock House,” located at 4358 Hobson Rd. in Kelowna, is No. 347 at $14,028,000. It was the Interior’s highest assessed property in 2021.

A waterfront acreage in Lake Country, located at 18250 Juniper Rd., is No. 365 thanks to a $13,735,000 valuation, while the property at 4364 Hobson Rd., which is located next to the Rock House, is No. 424 at $12,966,000.

Below are the top 30 assessed properties in the Southern Interior: