House fire extinguished on New Year's Day in Lake Country

Photo: District of Lake Country

Quick action from the Lake Country Fire Department stopped a house fire on New Year’s Day.

The municipality says firefighters were called on Jan. 1 at around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a structure fire on Bartrell Road.

“Crews were able to quickly suppress the fire; no injuries were reported during the incident and the cause of the fire appears to be accidental,” said the municipality.

“The fire was contained to one area due to the resident closing an interior door which helped limit fire damage.”

The district thanked the regional fire dispatch centre, emergency support services, BC Hydro and other first responders for support. No other details were released.