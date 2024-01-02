2023 was the driest year on record in the Thompson-Okanagan

Cindy White

Much warmer than average temperatures in December continued the pattern we saw throughout 2023. It also capped off the driest year on record for the Okanagan and Thompson regions.

From Penticton, to Kelowna to Vernon and Kamloops, all the major population centres in the region recorded the least precipitation since records began, most dating back more than 120 years.

“We came into the fall in a moisture deficit situation with drought conditions, and we’ve seen very little so far this winter to alleviate any of those drought concerns moving forward,” notes Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Proctor.

In Kelowna, for example, the yearly total of rain and snowfall was 144.5 millimetres. That’s just 37% of normal. In Penticton it wasn’t much better at 42.3% of normal, with 146.3 mm. Kamloops saw 51.3% of normal rain and snowfall, coming in at 142.5 mm for the year.

Not only was rain scarce but mean temperatures were also some of the highest.

Vernon saw its highest mean temperature since records began in 1902, at 10 C. the normal is 7.7 C. In Kelowna, it was the third warmest, with a mean temperature of 10.4 C, compared to the norm of 8 C. Penticton had its fourth warmest year. The mean temperature was 10.6 C. And in Kamloops, the mean temperature was 10.8 C, 1.5 degrees above average and the third driest since 1903.

December continued the trend. “As all of your readers are probably aware, it was warm,” said Proctor.

The monthly mean temperature in Penticton was 3.2 C. The normal mean temperature is -1.1 C. It was the third warmest December on record for Penticton. Kelowna saw its fifth warmest December. The mean temperature was 1.8 C, compared to the normal of -1.6 C.

Kamloops saw a mean temperature last month of 2.5 C, when it should be closer to -2.7 C. It was the fourth warmest December on record, dating back to 1890. It was the seventh mildest final month of the year in Vernon, with a mean temperature of 0.6 C. The normal is -4.4 C.

The heat and lack of snow so far this winter is raising concerns we could see even worse drought, and just as intense a fire season as we experienced in 2023. Proctor says the BC government will be releasing data on snowpack analysis this week.

“To paraphrase what they are going to say, is it’s still an ongoing, significant concern at this point in time from a water use allocation point of view, from a freshet point of view and from a wildfire point of view.”