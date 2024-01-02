Home prices fall slightly in most Thompson-Okanagan communities: BC Assessment

Photo: Colin Dacre

Property values fell in most of the Thompson Okanagan last year, according to new data from BC Assessment.

The Crown corporation said Tuesday property assessments are in the mail, reflecting market values as of July 1, 2023.

"Most homeowners throughout the Southern Interior can expect modest changes and even some decreases in their assessment values," says Southern Interior deputy assessor Boris Warkentin.

“With the softer real estate market, most changes in home values will be somewhere between -10% to +5% in the Thompson-Okanagan communities whereas Kootenay Columbia changes are slightly more at -10% to +10%. Lytton is the exception with larger increases as market activity recovers in the community."

Kelowna saw median single-family home prices fall 3%, as did West Kelowna (-5%), Kamloops (-2%), Penticton (-3%), Lake Country (-2%), Summerland (-2%), Osoyoos (-2%) and Merritt (-8%). Sun Peaks saw the steepest decline, falling 12%.

There were modest increases in the North Okanagan and Shuswap with Vernon home prices climbing 2%, Sicamous up 4% and Spallumcheen up 5%. The full list value changes for each Thompson Okanagan community is here.

Townhouse and condo prices in the region also fell slightly or stayed flat.

You can check the updated assessment for individual properties here.

"It is important to understand that changes in property assessments do not automatically translate into a corresponding change in property taxes," explains Warkentin.

"As noted on your assessment notice, how your assessment changes relative to the average change in your community is what may affect your property taxes."

Property owners who disagree with the assessed value of their property have until Jan. 31, 2024 to file an appeal.

Overall, the Southern Interior's total assessments increased from $303 billion in 2023 to almost $315 billion this year. A total of almost $5.9 billion of the region's updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and the rezoning of properties.