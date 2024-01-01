Hundreds take part in New Year's Day polar bear dips

Cindy White

For hundreds of people it’s the perfect way to ring in the New Year.

A crowd of about 500 took part in the Kelowna Polar Bear Dip in support of CRIS Adaptive Adventures at Tugboat Beach Monday afternoon.

“Faye started it. Faye’s our coach for blind curling and we threw it out to the team and this is who showed up,” said Kent Stewart, who took the plunge along with Dallas Brunette, Ryan Jopling and Faye Wales.

Dressed up in furry orange hats with ears were Mark and Cindy Fox, who have done the dip for the past eight years.

“It’s an excellent cause and I have spinal cord issues as well, so I like to help out and donate to a great cause,” said Cindy. Mark also noted that it was a lot warmer than last year, when the city was just emerging from a Christmas cold snap that saw temperatures plunge to -25 C.

This is the 10th polar bear dip in support of the Community Recreation Initiative Society, which helps get people with mobility challenges into the great outdoors doing things like cycling, paddling, skiing, hiking and swimming.

“This year we’re really hoping to raise $24,000,” said CRIS events coordinator Tyler Spence. “That’s going to help us out quite a bit by getting a lot of people that need the assistance to come out and enjoy the outdoors.”

He says the specialized equipment they supply comes at a cost. They just added some new sit-skiis for both downhill and cross-country enthusiasts and hope to add more hand bikes to the fleet this year. If you want to help the organization, donations can be made through the CRIS website.

Kelowna’s New Year’s Day polar bear dip was one of a handful across the Okanagan, including the annual event hosted by the Summerland Kinsmen club at Sun-Oka Beach. Donations in support of the Kinsmen can be made here.