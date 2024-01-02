Decriminalization, wildfires and heavy workloads filled 2023 for the Kelowna RCMP

Photo: RCMP Supt. Kara Triance

The commanding officer of the RCMP in the Central Okanagan says Mounties will have more manageable workloads this year thanks to funding from Kelowna city council, a trend that needs to continue to keep up with population growth.

In a year-end interview with Castanet, Supt. Kara Triance said the 16 new officers Kelowna city council funded in the 2024 budget are expected to bring the workload of local cops to about 17% above the provincial average.

Right now, Kelowna Mounties have about one-and-a-half times the workload of the average B.C. police officer.

“We are certainly trending in the right direction with respect to police resources, but we are in no way able to let our foot off the gas,” Triance said, adding the detachment would like to get to a place where proactive policing is possible.

“So residents … see and feel the police in their neighbourhoods,” she continued. “So there's traffic enforcement happening in their neighbourhoods, there is proactive enforcement happening in the area of property crime and community engagement.”

The 16 officers being added next year bring the total number added to the Kelowna division to 61 since 2019. That year, a report recommended 56 officers be added by 2025. Triance, however, says that report focused on a point-in-time and did not account for population growth, which she says needs seven officers a year alone to keep up with.

Kelowna is the fastest-growing metropolitan area in Canada.

Having the funding is only half the battle when it comes to getting more officers on the road. Recruitment remains a challenge for all police forces across Canada.

When Kelowna city council approved six new police officers for 2023, it took until September of that year to get them on the road, a timeframe that is considered a significant success.

Right now, the Central Okanagan RCMP has about 80% of its funded police officers on the road, with the remainder consisting of vacancies, various leaves and suspensions. That is a figure Triance said she is “really pleased” with.

The Central Okanagan’s high housing prices means many officers joining the detachment are now coming from cities like Vancouver, which have equally high home prices. The traditional flow of officers from northern detachments to Kelowna was disrupted around 2021 as local home prices soared and recruiters have had to shift their attention to the Lower Mainland, Triance said.

WILDFIRES

Of course, the largest single event the Central Okanagan RCMP had to deal with in 2023 was the McDougall Creek wildfire. While there were mass evacuations and hundreds of homes lost, nobody died.

“And in a wildfire of that scope and magnitude, I sure feel grateful for that," Triance said.

Like the firefighters who flowed into the region from across the province to help battle the flames, the BC RCMP surged cops into the Okanagan.

In all, 253 officers worked the wildfires in August and September, many from afar.

“I had the opportunity to meet many of the buses that came in and thank [the officers] and see them ready to go,” Triance said.

“I've had a lot of experience seeing the RCMP surge in resources. It's something we do exceptionally well in the BC RCMP,” she said. “And I was overwhelmed with the response, due to the magnitude of the event that we had, we required that overwhelming response.”

Triance lauded the working relationship between the RCMP, local fire departments and emergency officials throughout the crisis.

DRUG DECRIMINALIZATION

In January 2023, B.C. decriminalized small amounts of hard drugs.

While Kelowna RCMP officers were not previously seizing significant amounts of drugs that were for personal consumption, Triance says decriminalization saw Mounties change their approach from enforcement to health care.

“With the implementation of decriminalization, we saw the shift in the portfolio from the Ministry of Safety to the Ministry of Health and our goals have really shifted with that,” she said, explaining police started promoting providers for mental health and addiction care.

That being said, Triance said the Kelowna RCMP was a part of the “advocacy” that pushed for limits on drug use in parks and playgrounds.

Triance said she was happy to see the provincial government make that change, although the related legislation is now in limbo due to a BC Supreme Court ruling.

“As a mom of young kids, I work really hard to educate my children, and children in our community of empathy and compassion,” she said. “When people use drugs… I try to explain that there is a why behind the what.”

“I say all that, and in the same breath, we need our playgrounds to be free of drug paraphernalia, and also individuals who are under the influence of drugs, because that also comes with unpredictable behaviors that are not necessarily safe.”

She said officers have continued to aggressively pursue drug traffickers.

TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT

Triance said she often gets asked about local traffic safety.

She said she is happy to report that vehicle collisions in 2023 were down 14% when compared to 2022.

The most common traffic ticket issued last year was not for speeding, but for distracted driving, which Triance says is statistically as dangerous as impaired driving.

37% of tickets issued in the region were for distracted driving, or using electronic devices, while speeding was the second most common ticket at 20%.

September 2023 saw the most tickets issued at 327 with November in second at 241.