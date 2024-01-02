Family of Kelowna man missing for nearly a month increasingly desperate for help

Photo: Contributed Ryan Tomlinson was last seen on Dec. 6, 2023.

A Kelowna man has been missing for nearly a month.

Family of Ryan Tomlinson are becoming increasingly worried after the 38-year-old man, who is unhoused, hasn’t been heard from or seen since December 6, 2023.

His cousin Briah tells Castanet that RCMP have so far used a drone to search just one location, Munson Pond. Cadaver dogs were also brought in to check along the Mission Creek Greenway. She’s concerned that police have not called in Central Okanagan Search and Rescue to do a broader search for Ryan.

The family believes he may have fallen or come to some other harm along the shoreline of Okanagan Lake near Knox Mountain and want efforts concentrated in that area.

“He typically likes to go there and go birding, so I’m having a hard time understanding why they aren’t doing anything or making any real efforts to assist in locating him,” she says.

“We really need COSAR to be checking the shorelines of Knox mountain and any and all rocky areas that meet water. We need a drone and/or cadaver dogs to go up Knox Mountain. We’re only a group of few people. To cover such a large ground ourselves is taking far too long and all we want is for Ryan to be brought home,” adds Briah.

When he was first reported missing, on Dec. 14, she mentioned that Ryan has never gone a day without reaching out to his mother. The family knows something is wrong and she fears the worst.

Tomlinson’s loved ones have handed out posters, reached out through several social media platforms and gone to areas he frequented both during the day and at night in hopes of coming across someone who might have seen Ryan recently. So far, they have come up empty.

If you see Ryan, please keep him in sight and call police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file #2023-73456.