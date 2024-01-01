Crash knocks out power along Kelowna's Mail Road

Photo: Cindy White Fortis BC crews had blocked off Mail Road while they worked to restore power after a vehicle incident early Monday morning.

It was not the kind of flashing lights residents in the vicinity of Longhill Drive and Valley Road in Kelowna expected to welcome the New Year.

Shortly after midnight, several police vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances responded to a what appears to have been a vehicle incident on Mail Road. One witness says there were as many as 16 emergency vehicles at the scene at one point early Monday morning.

While RCMP have not provided details yet about what happened, Fortis BC reported that the incident knocked out power to 34 customers in the area.

Fortis crews were on the scene for several hours working to repair the damage. Power was restored at 10:07 a.m.