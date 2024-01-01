228493
Kelowna  

Kelowna General Hospital welcomes Interior Health’s New Year’s baby

Interior Health's first baby

Her name is Navy Shae and she’s the B.C. Interior's New Year’s baby.

Interior Health announced on Facebook that the first baby born in 2024 was delivered at Kelowna General Hospital.

The little girl came into the world at 12:40 a.m. Monday morning. She weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces.

Congratulations go out to parents Jessica and Scott.

The first baby born in the province this year arrived at exactly 12:00 a.m. and was delivered at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

The BC Government announced the birth on social media but did not say if it was a boy or girl. The child weighed in at 6 pounds 14 ounces.

