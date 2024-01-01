Kelowna General Hospital welcomes Interior Health’s New Year’s baby

Photo: Colin Dacre The 2024 Interior Health New Year's baby was born at Kelowna General Hospital at 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Her name is Navy Shae and she’s the B.C. Interior's New Year’s baby.

Interior Health announced on Facebook that the first baby born in 2024 was delivered at Kelowna General Hospital.

The little girl came into the world at 12:40 a.m. Monday morning. She weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces.

Congratulations go out to parents Jessica and Scott.

The first baby born in the province this year arrived at exactly 12:00 a.m. and was delivered at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

BC's first baby of 2024 is here! Born at 12:00am at the Royal Columbian Hospital, weighing 6 lbs. 14 oz. Welcome to the world little one, and congratulations to the family. Wishing everyone good health and a Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/44sU3rSyLn — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) January 1, 2024

The BC Government announced the birth on social media but did not say if it was a boy or girl. The child weighed in at 6 pounds 14 ounces.