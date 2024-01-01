Interior Health’s New Year’s baby Kelowna couple's second daughter

Photo: Colin Dacre The 2024 Interior Health New Year's baby was born at Kelowna General Hospital at 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Update: 11:30 a.m.

Interior Health's New Year's baby Dad Scott says he and mom Jessica have managed to catch a couple of hours of sleep since their daughter Navy Shae was born. Now they’re waiting to get the OK to go home.

Scott was hoping their second child would arrive on New Year’s Day, but she was actually due closer to Christmas. “It was a nice kind of New Year’s surprise to have a New Year’s baby,” said the proud father from Kelowna General Hospital.

This is their second child. The couple, who live in Rutland, also has a two-year-old daughter, so sleep will be at a premium with two youngsters in the house now.

ORIGINAL 9:28 A.M.

Her name is Navy Shae and she’s the B.C. Interior's New Year’s baby.

Interior Health announced on Facebook that the first baby born in 2024 was delivered at Kelowna General Hospital.

The little girl came into the world at 12:40 a.m. Monday morning. She weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces.

Congratulations go out to parents Jessica and Scott.

The first baby born in the province this year arrived at exactly 12:00 a.m. and was delivered at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.