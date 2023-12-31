Kelowna residents welcome 2024 with fireworks, and live music downtown

Madison Reeve

Thousands of Kelowna residents were downtown Sunday night to ring in the New Year.

Valley First New York New Year’s Eve kicked off at Stuart Park starting at 6 p.m.

The night included live music, food trucks a kids zone and a fireworks display closed the event at 9:00 pm to ring in an early New Year.

Kelowna City Councillor Mayor Mohini Singh lead the countdown along with Simon Mills, President of Valley First.

The event is put together by FestivalsKelowna and was first launched in 2012.

"I always love New Years Eve because it is a great way to just brush off the past and look forward to all the cool stuff in the new year. For us that means new events and great ways to celebrate with our community. Im looking forward to a nice 24' and some fun events ahead," said Renata Mills, executive director of Festivals Kelowna.