Rain, possible flurries give way to drier, cooler weather to start 2024

Cindy White

Rain will give way to drier conditions as we move from 2023 into 2024.

Thanks to El Niño, milder than normal temperatures will stick with us, at least to start the first week of the new year.

“It looks like a fairly benign day for New Year’s Day with mostly cloudy skies,” notes Environment Canada meteorologist Gary Dickinson.

The forecast highs are 2 C for Kelowna and Vernon and 4 C in Penticton and Kamloops on Monday.

On Tuesday, a weak weather disturbance moves through. Highs in the Okanagan will reach zero, while the daytime temperature in Kamloops will be near -2 C. Dickinson says there’s a chance of flurries for the Thompson-Okanagan, but they will likely be short-lived.

“After that things do start to dry out. We’re looking at some weak high pressure that should remain for the remainder of the week, from Wednesday to Friday.

“It does look like temperatures do cool down, slightly, to normal values. We’re looking at highs of about between -1 C and 1 C and then lows right around -2 or -3 C for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday," he adds.

Dickinson says the El Niño pattern over North America has been deflecting most of the weather systems to the coast, and very little moisture has been getting through to the Southern Interior. That is raising concerns about drought conditions in 2024.