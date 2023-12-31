Big White Ski Resort sees 10 centimetres of fresh powder fall

Photo: Facebook Big White

The much-awaited snow dump has finally arrived, and Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president of Big White Ski Resort, says everyone on the hill can't wipe the smiles off their faces.

The resort has witnessed 10 centimeters of snowfall over the last 24 hours.

Ballingall mentions that Sunday marked their busiest day since opening on Friday, December 8th.

"It has dramatically changed the resort. There have been so many skiers on various runs, and you can only groom the snow up and down with sno-cats so much. The locals, who hadn't been coming up, visited today. The snow has positively altered everyone's attitude," he said.

The ice skating rink, closed on Saturday due to temperatures, has reopened.

"We've had a lot of locals coming up for tubing. Today has been a really good day," Ballingall said.

To welcome the New Year, Big White will have their largest fireworks show in history on Sunday night.

"The mountain is completely sold out, so if you don't have accommodation, please refrain from coming up. We don't want people sleeping in cars," Ballingall added.

The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.