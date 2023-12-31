60 years on hill for Hills: Couple celebrates anniversary along with Big White

Photo: Contributed Delcie and Wayne Hill are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary at Big White on New Year's Eve Click here to view gallery Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Big White Ski Resort celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and tonight, so do Wayne and Delcie Hill, who've been along for the ride since day one.

The couple has gathered with their family at the cabin they built in the infancy of the ski hill.

“We have a crib tournament and games and an anniversary cake. I don’t know if we’ll make it to midnight but we’ll ring in the new year probably New York time,” says daughter Cher Hill, who posted a couple of black and white photos to the Big White Community News Facebook page of her mom and dad on the slopes in late 60s or early 70s.

“We have been at Big White forever, forever,” explains Delcie. “Before it started, I’m sure. And we have a wonderful time at Big White and love it when the family come and join. It’s just a fun time for all of us to be together.”

So why did they get married on New Year’s Eve back in 1963? According to Wayne, it was “a bit of a tax relief.” Delcie was a UBC student at the time and if he claimed her as a dependent before the end of the year he would get the tax write-off. If she was still single, her father would get the write off. The story is part of the family legend.

“So that’s the big joke in my family,” said Cher. “That my mom got married on New Year’s Eve because she would save my dad money in taxes.”

Regardless of why they tied the knot on the final day of the year, it has been their love of the outdoors that has kept them together for 60 years. In their younger days they went on hiking and canoe trips, including paddling through remote Bowron Lake Provincial Park. They also love to go fishing together and have made several excursions to the coast.

“We’ve had a great time together and enjoy the same things. And it’s been a great trip,” said Wayne.

The Hill’s have been very involved in the Big White community over the decades. Wayne served on the Advisory Planning Board For Big White and also on the advisory board for the Big White Fire Department.

They’ve also been there to celebrate all the significant milestones with the resort. Delcie even ripped down the slopes just after her 80th birthday.

Cher now owns the original cabin, while Wayne and Delcie have moved into a nearby condo. Photos taken during construction highlight the changing climate over the years.

“Shows how much snow there was on the mountain in the earlier days,” notes Wayne, referring to how much of a peak they had to make in the roof to ensure it could withstand the load.

Cher shared a write-up that hangs on the wall in the cabin:

"This cabin was built by Wayne and Delcie Hill in 1966. It was one of the first cabins built on Big White mountain. Wayne (a relative of Cliff Serwa – one of the founders of Big White) and Delcie skied Big White since it opened in 1963 and bought this lot shortly after. Architect Bryon Olson designed the cabin, and Delcie and Wayne logged and peeled the poles, which serve as the structural support. They and their friends carried out much of the construction of the cabin. Delcie carried all the stones up a ladder to the main floor for the fireplace, which was built by Sebastian Suschnik. Initially electricity was provided through a Big White generator but residence were limited to 1000 watts. There was no refrigerator in the early days and perishables were stored in the window sill. In 1979 the power line was installed to Big White and more conveniences followed including an electric refrigerator, television and telephone. The lower apartment was completed in the mid 70ies. The chimney was installed too low so the sunken fire pit was created to compensate, creating a unique design feature. In the early days there was a strong community among the Big White residents, including the Serwas, Mervyns, James, Henshaws, Suschniks, and Hills. Delcie remembers parties where the gang drank Sebastian Suschnik’s moon shine and convinced Cliff Serwa to start up the t-bar for an impromptu moonlight ski, and when they all slid down the hill on cafeteria trays in the middle of the night when Bill Good Junior was there to film a documentary about Big White. The cabin, which was commonly known as the Hill Hilton, has a long history of good time with good friends.”



