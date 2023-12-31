Fresh snowfall leaves vehicles in the ditch along Highway 33 near Big White

Photo: DriveBC webcam Snow falling along Highway 33 south of the Big White turnoff Sunday morning.

Snow is causing problems on Highway 33 near the Big White turnoff.

A number of vehicles have slid off the road, ending up in the ditch. A post on a Facebook group for the Joe Rich area says there were ambulances responding to the scene of at least one of the crashes.

Big White Ski Resort has received at least 10 centimetres of fresh snow in the past 24 hours.

DriveBC webcams show partially snow covered lanes on Highway 33, south of the Big White turnoff, with snow continuing to fall in the McCulloch area.