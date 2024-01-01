Okanagan Forest Task Force set to hit one million pounds of trash collected in 2024

Photo: Chris Weintz An abandoned trailer pulled out of the Beaver Lake Road area by the Okanagan Forest Task Force on Dec. 29, 2023.

255,184 pounds.

That’s how much junk the Okanagan Forest Task Force has hauled out of the wilderness around the Okanagan this year. That includes 103,660 pounds of garbage and 151,254 pounds of metal.

On Friday, founder Kane Blake came across roughly 800 pounds of trash dumped near the lookout along Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country. Among the items he found was a fence, sharp objects and a cooler.

One of this year’s milestones was the discovery of the biggest illegal encampment to date, near Okanagan Falls on Nov. 12, 2023.

Since its inception in 2016, the group, made up of hundreds of volunteers, has cleaned up more than 839,650 pounds – everything from abandoned vehicles, to boats, RVs, makeshift encampments and household waste.

They’ve also been instrumental in helping authorities track down some of the offenders, thanks to a network of cameras set up at popular dumping spots.

OFTF has been working on a documentary this year that highlights their efforts to curb what it calls the “growing epidemic” of illegal dumping in the Okanagan forests, recreation areas and waterways.

Blake says the group is on track next year to hit a total of one million pounds collected. Planning is already underway for what he says will be a busy summer.