Motorcycle rider involved in crash Friday in serious condition

Photo: Brayden Ursel

A motorcycle rider involved in a crash Friday afternoon says he is lucky to be alive.

Kris Dyck was ridding his Harley Davidson just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday along Ellis Street when he was struck by a vehicle.

Dyck suffered significant damage to his leg and was rushed to hospital immediately.

"I am blessed to be alive. The team at KGH worked tirelessly to save my left foot but we are not out of the water just yet," he shared online.

Dyck says his family has traveled from Edmonton through the night to be by his side.

"I could not be more grateful. I am raising money so I can be able to assist in their travel, accommodations and food. As well as I will be non-mobile for a minimum of six to eight weeks. Wheeling around in a wheelchair,' he shared.

Dyck has started a GoFundMe. Close to $1000 has been raised.

"I can't express to you how much any donation would mean to me and my family. $1 to me means more to me then you'll ever know," he added.