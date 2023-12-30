Poor visibility has grounded flights at Kelowna International Airport Saturday

Photo: Contributed

The heavy fog across the Interior is impacting Kelowna International Airport.

Airport director Sam Samaddar says YLW has seen a number of delays and cancellations due to poor visibility.

“We had very low visibility this morning. We were able to get some mid-morning flights through, but then the weather closed in on us again," Samaddar said.

According to Samaddar some flights had to be diverted to their closest airport, and they're still tallying the total impact on flights.

Pilots need a minimum visibility of one-quarter mile to land safely, but visibility is currently less than an 8th of a mile, Samaddar says

"With weather like this, it is really a waiting game," Samaddar added.

Kelowna residents are advised to check ylw.kelowna.ca for the status of their flight.