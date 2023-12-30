Illegal dumping found along Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country

Photo: OFTF

Okanagan Forest Task Force founder Kane Blake says he stumbled upon roughly 800 pounds of garbage dumped along Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country on Friday.

Blake says the garbage was sprawled all over the lookout area.

“Just pulled out a ton of garbage. It was all over. This isn’t a personal dumping ground and it sucks for the people who think it is," he said.

Blake says a cooler was found, along with a fence and other sharp objects.

“I think what we are going to have to do is put some cameras near the base of the hill and start watching vehicles coming up with crap and send to Conservation because clearly people don't know how to take care of the backcountry," he said.

The Okanagan Forest Task Force was formed in August 2016 by Blake and is made up of hundreds of volunteers dedicated to keeping the Okanagan's backcountry beautiful.