Fog advisory lifts for Central Okanagan Saturday

Photo: Castanet webcams Downtown Kelowna as of 12:30 p.m.

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

According to Environment Canada visibilities have improved and are no longer expected to meet fog advisory criteria across the Central Okanagan.

UPDATE: 12:35 p.m.

Environment Canada's fog advisory has been lifted for everywhere except the Central Okanagan Saturday afternoon.

Fog has sat over much of B.C.'s Southern Interior Saturday morning, but it has begun to lift in most areas. As of 12:30 p.m., heavy fog continues to impact Kelowna and the Central Okanagan.

As a result, flights in and out of Kelowna International Airport have been delayed and cancelled Saturday morning.

While the fog advisory has been lifted for the North Okanagan, Castanet's webcam at Vernon's Davison Orchards shows thick fog remains in the area.

Environment Canada says the fog is "expected to lift early this afternoon."

Photo: Castanet webcams Vernon's Davison Orchards as of 12:30 p.m.

UPDATE: 7:45 a.m.

Environment Canada has now expanded its fog advisory to the Central Okanagan, North Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

The foggy conditions are expected to last through to noon Saturday.

ORIGINAL: 6:45 a.m.

It's a foggy morning across much of B.C.'s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada issued an overnight fog advisory for a large chunk of the area, including the North Columbia, Kootenay Lake, Boundary, North Thompson, East Kootenay and Fraser Canyon regions.

While it's not included in the advisory, much of Kelowna is covered in thick fog early Saturday morning.

“Atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of dense fog tonight. The fog is expected to dissipate near noon on Saturday,” Environment Canada states.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.”