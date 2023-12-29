Ford Escape stolen off lot in less than 20 minutes in daring daylight theft

Photo: Linda Ismail Alleged suspect entering office of Zee Wholesale Cars and the vehicle believed to have been used in the theft.

A Lake Country used car dealership is pulling out all the stops to try and find a vehicle they say was taken from the lot in broad daylight on Friday afternoon.

Linda Ismail and her husband own Zee Wholesale Cars, 10550 BC-97, in Lake Country which is located right next to the CO-OP Gas station off Highway 97.

"Does anyone recognize this car thief? A team of three came today Dec. 29 at 12:50 p.m. to steal a 2008 Ford Escape - silver," Ismail tells Castanet.

The dealership is closed to the public but the maintenance worker was on the lot doing some work and Ismail says she believes the suspects staked out the dealership, waited until the employee was nowhere to be found and then brazenly went into the office and took the keys to a silver 2008 Ford Escape.

"We think they pulled up in a Ford Escape or a Honda CRV and parked just out of sight of our cameras. So there's three people. One's the driver, one's the spotter, and one's the lady that actually stole the truck."

Ismail says they seemed to know exactly the right time to enter the office and when to jump in the truck and drive away.

"She comes into the office and steals the keys to two sets of Ford Escapes because she didn't know which key was for which (vehicle) and that's where we caught her on camera," Ismail says.

The suspects made off with the vehicle heading south toward Kelowna. The stolen vehicle had no plates at the time of the theft and the front window was covered with for sale signs.

"This happened just before one o'clock, so by 1:10 p.m. they were all out of here and gone."

The theft has been reported to RCMP and the female suspect is described as a Caucasian woman with shoulder-length dark brown hair, wearing a Puma hoodie and black coat, purple leggings and black ankle boots.

"I just thought that maybe somebody who recognized her can reach out and let us know where to find this car, or find her," says Ismail.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or either vehicle they can reach out to RCMP and reference file: 23-76153 or email Ismail directly at [email protected].