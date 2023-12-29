Avid lawn mower happy to be mowing his lawn in late December

Photo: Contributed

With the unusually warm weather currently happening throughout the Okanagan and much of the country for that matter, a Kelowna resident living on Abbott Street downtown fired up his lawn mower and cut his grass on Friday, all while enjoying a high of 6 degrees.

George Mapson calls himself the 'anal grass cutter of Abbott Street' and he was all smiles as he took to cutting the grass around his house just days after Christmas, and he believes he won't be putting his lawn mower to rest any time soon.

“It was a nice day out, (the grass) was green, and so I couldn't resist because people are always saying, 'oh look, he’s cutting his grass again' when they come by. They’re so jealous,” he laughed.

“I love cutting grass and shovelling snow.”

The avid grass cutter tells Castanet that he typically has his electric lawn mower stored away for winter by sometime in November depending on the snow, but that he decided to bring it back out this week as Kelowna is yet to see any snowfall.

Mapson cuts his grass three times a week throughout the spring, summer and fall months, and will continue his ways this winter until the weather tells him otherwise.

“Today was just a warm up run, just making sure it's in good order. It’s electric, so it doesn’t really consume any gas or anything, but it’s fun and we’ll take it out. I’m guessing we’ll be cutting the grass (regularly) by late January," said Mapson.

"The good news is it’s kind of fun and it’s like taking your lawn mower for a walk, it’s like a dog but you don’t have to pick up after it. The bad news is El Nino is here and it’s going to be a tough year coming up I think.”